Increased fire weapon ice carve size.
Moved final boss spawns downwards to avoid awkward top screen edge.
Increased bullet gap on final boss final phase (hard).
Removed unintended final boss phase 2 spike (hard).
Fixed final boss phase 1 still taking burn damage during transition.
Fixed additional final boss transition errors.
Update V37
Update notes via Steam Community
