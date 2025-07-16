 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240462
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased fire weapon ice carve size.

  • Moved final boss spawns downwards to avoid awkward top screen edge.

  • Increased bullet gap on final boss final phase (hard).

  • Removed unintended final boss phase 2 spike (hard).

  • Fixed final boss phase 1 still taking burn damage during transition.

  • Fixed additional final boss transition errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2831901
