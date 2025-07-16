 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240454
(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone


It has been a while since the last update. This update will add a new attribute of "casting speed" to the character, as follows:

1. All characters have added a new attribute: casting speed.

2. The character's skills can now be enhanced according to the "blessing level" and "character attributes".

3. The release speed of all skills has been accelerated (the "pre-swing" of the skills has been shortened).

4. The difficulty of normal mode has been slightly increased.

5. "Hardcore mode" has been added.


If you encounter a bug after the update, please contact us.

Our email address is:

hunterwing@163.com


That's all~

I hope you like our game~

Thank you again for your support~

ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )

