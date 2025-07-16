(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone
It has been a while since the last update. This update will add a new attribute of "casting speed" to the character, as follows:
1. All characters have added a new attribute: casting speed.
2. The character's skills can now be enhanced according to the "blessing level" and "character attributes".
3. The release speed of all skills has been accelerated (the "pre-swing" of the skills has been shortened).
4. The difficulty of normal mode has been slightly increased.
5. "Hardcore mode" has been added.
If you encounter a bug after the update, please contact us.
Our email address is:
That's all~
I hope you like our game~
Thank you again for your support~
ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )
Changed files in this update