Here's the first Steam update, rounding up the changes and fixes since Friday's release. Many of these were prompted by the launch party stream I did over on Youtube.

Single pool point buy is gone. It was only there because multi pool had some UI issues that I think are at least mostly fixed. Multi pool got other improvements, too.

You get one more stat point in chargen, and the help text for a few of the stats is a bit clearer.

Skills no longer give you the first 2 ranks for one point in chargen, but you get more points to start with.

Hoarder is gone. It was a bad trait.

Jittery now only has a chance to fire if your stomach is almost totally empty. This scales with your current body fat - if you are underweight, the threshold for stomach emptiness drops. So keep yourself fed!

The light fur trait was added to the Experiment and Lab Patient scenarios.

Fixed some bugs with how manipulation scores were being calculated for mutated body parts. This should generally be a buff to all of them.

The Shakes effect is now not quite so punishing.

Wandering hordes are now enabled by default. There's no real reason to leave them off, but as they're still technically unfinished (though that'll change soon I hear), you can turn the option off if you like. Static hordes were already enabled, so this doesn't mean there are more zombies, just that they move around a bit more when you're not there.

@Juniibeee pitched in to fix some various typos with seat belts and vehicle part descriptions. @andersonarp2810 fixed a typo in the butoka profession description.

@Maepple helped end the tyranny of never-spoiling yogurt cups. They now last a couple of weeks, more if refrigerated.

Magnetic zombies are back! They come in two forms, one that can steal your magnetic weapon, another that can pull everything magnetic in the area toward it, damaging anyone in the way. They can upgrade into ferrous zombies or shockers.

@RogueNova1 submitted a really cool variant of the steel mill where some sort of industrial accident took place. This location contains a dangerous new boss monster and a lot more enemies to encounter, along with more loot.

Sharp and flaking rocks no longer stack, now behaving like regular rocks.

Fog and mist will now create a visual overlay outside if you are using MShockxotto+. To disable this effect, go into your options and turn weather animations off.

@RogueNova1 fixed the crossbow hunter profession, which was starting with rifle skill and not archery.

Dodging now has a 1/100 chance to fail no matter what. This affects both you and monsters, meaning wasps should go down a bit quicker when swarmed by zombies. For players, it mostly means the odd lucky hit will sneak in, making it less advisable to train dodge by standing still next to something that is trying to kill you.

Adjusted stamina cost scaling for dodging. Previously, it was possible to work it down to 30 with enough skill, which is less stamina than a day 1 starting character regains every second. Now, the base cost remains the same, but the scaling is slower, and caps at 60 stamina. A dodge master will still slowly tire themself out if they try to stand there and dodge everything for several minutes.

Cop/SWAT zombies no longer have more melee skill than hulks.

Renamed "chest minifreezer" to "mini chest freezer" and made it much bigger.

Made minifridge and minifreezer slightly smaller.

A big graphics update from @Drawsstuff and @HICON, adding several new tiles for creatures and items to MShockXOtto+

Liquid fields, such as blood, sludge, acid, and bile, are washed away by rain. Fires now get put out more quickly by rain and snow.

Fixed a bug where monsters that should have been immune to sludge were not, and re-enabled monsters slipping in bile, slime, and mechanical fluid.

Fixed a bug with harvested hemlock trees displaying as pine trees.

Adjusted encumbrance on several pieces of clothing, including denim shirts and long-sleeved shirts.

Turrets and other monsters which do not meaningfully engage in melee combat, defensively or offensively, no longer award melee experience.