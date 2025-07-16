20250716 Update Patch Notes

--------------------------------

★ New Vehicle M1A1 Main Battle Tank



Advantages:

· Powerful firepower. The firing rate and penetration of the 120mm main gun have been enhanced compared to the M1

· Excellent mobility. Inherited the chassis of the M1. Good mobility

· The front armor of the turret has been enhanced compared to the M1

· Still equipped with high-definition thermal imaging

Disadvantages:

· Inherited the armor weaknesses of the M1, including but not limited to the turret ring, the bullet nest under the barrel, and the huge steering machine

· Low HP. It is not recommended to confront tanks such as the Warsaw Pact T-80 head-on

· Large engine. Poor rear depression angle



--------------------------------

Game related



· Added a roof machine gun to the T55A

· The armor-piercing shells of the M1 mistakenly applied the armor-piercing shell data of the HSTV-L. Now fixed

· Adjusted the suspension coefficient of some vehicles

--------------------------------

Thank you for your support!

2025.7.16