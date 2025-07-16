 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19240381 Edited 16 July 2025 – 06:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
20250716 Update Patch Notes
--------------------------------
★ New Vehicle M1A1 Main Battle Tank

Advantages:
· Powerful firepower. The firing rate and penetration of the 120mm main gun have been enhanced compared to the M1
· Excellent mobility. Inherited the chassis of the M1. Good mobility
· The front armor of the turret has been enhanced compared to the M1
· Still equipped with high-definition thermal imaging
Disadvantages:
· Inherited the armor weaknesses of the M1, including but not limited to the turret ring, the bullet nest under the barrel, and the huge steering machine
· Low HP. It is not recommended to confront tanks such as the Warsaw Pact T-80 head-on
· Large engine. Poor rear depression angle

--------------------------------
Game related

· Added a roof machine gun to the T55A
· The armor-piercing shells of the M1 mistakenly applied the armor-piercing shell data of the HSTV-L. Now fixed
· Adjusted the suspension coefficient of some vehicles
--------------------------------
Thank you for your support!
2025.7.16

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3327951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link