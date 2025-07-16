 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240351
1.Added new side stages for Mission LV23 and LV24.
2.Modified numerous UI elements; added in-game interface UI including button borders, window borders; fixed text exceeding boundaries.
3.Fixed bug: Radar light flickering when ships are destroyed.
4.Fixed bug: Radar light unable to be turned off normally with F key when skills are active.

