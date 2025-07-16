Heya adventurers,

To improve your game experience, we've just released a new update for POPUCOM. Please check the patch notes below.

*Older versions no longer support online play. Be sure to update your game!

▼New Feature: "Hardcore Adventurer" Mode

// With faster combat pace and increased difficulty, this mode offers more intense challenges! See if you can clear every battle without using continues!

- When enabled, heart bubbles dropped in combat will not pop when shot.

- Once combat ends, heart bubbles will automatically pop, and players can collect the released hearts.

- This mode can only be toggled through the Settings menu either from the Pancake or the Main Menu.

▼Optimized Controls: [Rollo the Bomb] & [Captain Kitty]

- Added quick summon for [Rollo the Bomb]. The default control is pressing the Left Stick (L3/LSB) on controllers, or the Alt key on keyboard. This control can be remapped in Settings.

- Added a [Captain Kitty sensitivity] option for keyboard & mouse mode in Settings. This allows players to adjust mouse sensitivity.

- Added new keyboard & mouse controls. Players can now press the Q and E keys to make Captain Kitty interact with the [Just Spin me] switches.

▼Stages & Enemies

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Windmill Meadow] stage, Polymu might not be considered defeated when pushed off the platform.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Ocean Rig] stage, Stubborn Plank might unexpectedly disappear, making it impossible to continue playing.

- Fixed an issue where, in a certain part of the [Glacier Weather Station] stage, Prismatetras would not reset when thrown off a platform.

- Fixed an issue where, in a certain part of the [Glacier Weather Station] stage, the Cannon of Friendship would disappear during online co-op, making it impossible to continue playing.

- Fixed a display issue with the Prismatetra's trajectory that could occur in the [Glacier Weather Station] stage.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Solar Power Plant] stage, the bell for summoning the Goodiebot Balloon Bus might not be correctly displayed in the cockpit view.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Glacier Weather Station] stage, Prismatetras might occasionally not reset as expected.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Solar Power Plant] stage, the battle might be triggered early before entering the Ninjamu area.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Sunset Drilling Base] stage, players might not be able to throw Prismatetras to the opposite platforms under certain conditions.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Desert Arsenal] stage, certain actions might get the Kind Bear stuck at a platform, making it impossible to continue playing.

- Fixed an issue where, in certain parts of the [Base of Evil Science] stage, the Color Sensor Switches failed to respond to the touch of players of the matching colors.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Base of Evil Science] stage, if the Stubborn Plank was placed vertically, the Color Sensor Platforms might remain active when players were not around the Color Sensor Switches.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Base of Evil Science] stage, high network lag might cause the Color Sensor Switches not to respond to the touch of players of the matching colors that stand on the Barrier Bots.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Arcade Monster] stage, adventurers might not be able to recover health when caught by Binka 2600's hands.

- Fixed an issue where, in party mode stage [Use Prismatetra to Navigate Through~], players could get Prismatetras to clip through metal mesh in edge-case scenarios.

- Fixed an issue where, in the third section of the [Check Out the Color Before You Jump!] stage, players might occasionally die when moving through Cloud Pads of their colors.

- Fixed an issue where, in party mode stage [Shield Up and Build a Bridge!], players might respawn at abnormal positions, making it impossible to continue playing.

- Fixed an issue where, in the [Battle for Meowtopia] mini-game, glitched enemies and projectiles might appear during combat, affecting subsequent gameplay.

▼Art & Visuals

- Optimized the cameras and animations for certain cutscenes of the [Power Nexus] stage.

- Fixed a shoe model clipping issue in the dialogue before the unlocking of the arcade room.

- Fixed an online mode issue that, under certain conditions, players could equip additional attire while wearing the [Academy Style] outfit.

- Fixed several UI display issues.

▼System

- Optimized the emote wheel controller controls with X- and Y-axis inversion enabled.

- Fixed an issue where one heart might be missing from either adventurer's health bar after both adventurers died and respawned in Story Mode.

- Fixed an issue where remapping the [Switch color] key in Settings might incorrectly trigger a conflict warning.

- Fixed an issue where players using controllers might not be able to select outfits after entering the shop and dismissing all pop-up prompts.

- Fixed an issue where pressing the D key on the stage selection screen of the [Volley-Boink] mini-game could cause the game to freeze.

- Fixed an issue where, in online play mode, the text for Player 2 Assist options was not correctly displayed in some languages.

▼Others

- Fixed the issue that the game would not launch properly on certain devices.

- Fixed an issue where, after completing mini-games in the arcade room, the Main Menu music might unexpectedly start playing and background music might be missing in Party Mode stages.

- Fixed an issue where, when playing Story Mode tutorials online and Player 2 had unlocked a sub weapon, Player 2's inputs could trigger the sub weapon switching sound effect even when the weapon did not appear in the UI.

Have feedback or suggestions? We'd love to hear from you. Reach us via the official website or email!

- E-mail: popucom_cs@gryphline.com

- Customer Service Center: Visit the official POPUCOM website, scroll to the bottom, and click [Contact Us]

Looking for teammates or a place to chat about the game? Join our [Official Discord]: https://discord.gg/popucom