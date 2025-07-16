 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19240341 Edited 16 July 2025 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
B2025.7.16 紧急修复存档问题

由于失误，导致存档后可能将文件损坏的问题
如果出现读档出现红字
请去
X:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\MedievalMonarchRemastered\SaveData
删除全部存档文件后重新开档

B2025.7.16 Emergency Patch

Due to a mistake, there is an issue where saving the game may corrupt the files.

If red text appears when loading a save, please:

Go to
X:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\MedievalMonarchRemastered\SaveData

Delete all save files and start a new game.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link