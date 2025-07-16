B2025.7.16 紧急修复存档问题
由于失误，导致存档后可能将文件损坏的问题
如果出现读档出现红字
请去
X:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\MedievalMonarchRemastered\SaveData
删除全部存档文件后重新开档
B2025.7.16 Emergency Patch
Due to a mistake, there is an issue where saving the game may corrupt the files.
If red text appears when loading a save, please:
Go to
X:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\MedievalMonarchRemastered\SaveData
Delete all save files and start a new game.
