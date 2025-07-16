B2025.7.16 紧急修复存档问题



由于失误，导致存档后可能将文件损坏的问题

如果出现读档出现红字

请去

X:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\MedievalMonarchRemastered\SaveData

删除全部存档文件后重新开档



B2025.7.16 Emergency Patch



Due to a mistake, there is an issue where saving the game may corrupt the files.



If red text appears when loading a save, please:



Go to

X:\Users\XXXXX\Documents\MedievalMonarchRemastered\SaveData



Delete all save files and start a new game.

