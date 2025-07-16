 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240338
Hello there,

It seems as though some players were experiencing a game crashing bug on the Shotgun Colossus, which we have now attempted to fix. Having this bug hinder players progress was not our intention, and we apologise for any undue frustrations this may have caused.

And thank you for having communicated this bug with us! We're a pretty small fish with limited resources, so letting us know about these things is invaluable!

With kind regards,

Planetary Gears

