Patch 1.091 – Minor Update





Cloud Saving

Important!

When you have time, please back up your save files.

We’ll soon enable Cloud Saving, and while it should be smooth, it’s always best to keep a backup.

To do this, navigate to:

AppData/Local/FifteenDays/Saved/SaveGames



Copy all the files in that folder somewhere safe.

Thanks!



Today's cover image is by Crimson. If you want your photos to be featured. Post them in our discord!

Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed Gatekeeper of the Fifth sometimes getting stuck.

Fixed bug where transforming into True Protector + Omen with a power up would incorrectly stack power ups.

Fixed stash issue where adding items back sometimes showed wrong stats or failed to move them.

Gameplay & Balance

Omen Upgrade power up now scales with your Arcane stat.

Omni Omen power up now scales with your Dexterity stat.

Omni points now distributed to better balance with True Protector skill points: Kod now mostly specializes in Strength . Afran specializes in Omni Spirit .

Focus points have been increased in the flying challenge.

Kod’s damage at 100% form has been buffed (previously still outputting his 10% power).

Progression & Rewards