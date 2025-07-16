 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240293 Edited 16 July 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.091 – Minor Update


Cloud Saving

Important!
When you have time, please back up your save files.
We’ll soon enable Cloud Saving, and while it should be smooth, it’s always best to keep a backup.
To do this, navigate to:
AppData/Local/FifteenDays/Saved/SaveGames

Copy all the files in that folder somewhere safe.
Thanks!

Today's cover image is by Crimson. If you want your photos to be featured. Post them in our discord!

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Fixed Gatekeeper of the Fifth sometimes getting stuck.

  • Fixed bug where transforming into True Protector + Omen with a power up would incorrectly stack power ups.

  • Fixed stash issue where adding items back sometimes showed wrong stats or failed to move them.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Omen Upgrade power up now scales with your Arcane stat.

  • Omni Omen power up now scales with your Dexterity stat.

  • Omni points now distributed to better balance with True Protector skill points:

    • Kod now mostly specializes in Strength.

    • Afran specializes in Omni Spirit.

  • Focus points have been increased in the flying challenge.

  • Kod’s damage at 100% form has been buffed (previously still outputting his 10% power).

Progression & Rewards

  • True Protector can now be farmed by fighting Prisoner Razul.

  • Plane of Existence Tournament and training with the Hamians now give more points.

  • Power Meter added to the Energy menu – choose how much power to use, up to 100%.

  • Enemies on Pilgrim Planet buffed significantly for more challenge.

  • Interdimensional Level now saves after NG+.

  • Interdimensional starting prices are lower by design, so coin returns scale differently:

    • Starting at preset levels = lower cost & lower coin reward.

    • Starting at your highest level = higher cost & higher coin reward.

Changed files in this update

