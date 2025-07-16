 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19240269 Edited 16 July 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,
Hope you're having a great time with the game! We've made a small, thoughtful adjustment based on everyone's experience.
To make collecting rations feel a bit more rewarding during each round, we've updated the ration acquisition to +9 per round. It's a little tweak, but we hope it makes your in-game journey smoother and brings a touch more joy to your collection efforts.
Thanks as always for your support and understanding—feel free to share any thoughts you have! Happy gaming, and may your adventures be fruitful!

