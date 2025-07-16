Dear players,
Hope you're having a great time with the game! We've made a small, thoughtful adjustment based on everyone's experience.
To make collecting rations feel a bit more rewarding during each round, we've updated the ration acquisition to +9 per round. It's a little tweak, but we hope it makes your in-game journey smoother and brings a touch more joy to your collection efforts.
Thanks as always for your support and understanding—feel free to share any thoughts you have! Happy gaming, and may your adventures be fruitful!
【Friendly Adjustment】Notice on Optimizing Ration Acquisition per Round
