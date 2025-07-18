We’ve just released a new patch addressing several known issues with the "Breeze Remains" DLC, along with optimizations to related story events, dialogue, and Thai localization. You can find the full patch notes below.
If you encounter any issues after updating, feel free to report them in the [Bugs & Feedback] channels in our Discord server. Thanks for your support!
July 18 Patch Notes
[Breeze Remains DLC Fixes & Improvements]
- Fixed an issue where Yuwen Yi would not disappear from Langya Sword Pavilion under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue preventing Liu Fuming from appearing in specific cases.
- Fixed a missing quest tracker for the “Forest of Broken Souls” event.
- Fixed an issue where defeating Luo Tianxiong or Imperial City Spy would not reduce affinity with Shangguan Hong and Sima Ling as intended.
- Optimized parts of the related story events and dialogue.
- Improved Thai localization in several sections.
