 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19240176 Edited 16 July 2025 – 08:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It's been one day since the game was released, and we've received a lot of feedback from the community. Thank you all so much for your love and support! This update addresses the following issues:

1、Fixed the Windmill upgrade issue.

2、Corrected some text descriptions.

3、Improved the hints for using the Radio.

4、Optimized the Discord jump link.

We are working hard to fix other known issues. If you encounter any further problems, please feel free to leave a comment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3196521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link