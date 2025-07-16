It's been one day since the game was released, and we've received a lot of feedback from the community. Thank you all so much for your love and support! This update addresses the following issues:
1、Fixed the Windmill upgrade issue.
2、Corrected some text descriptions.
3、Improved the hints for using the Radio.
4、Optimized the Discord jump link.
We are working hard to fix other known issues. If you encounter any further problems, please feel free to leave a comment.
Version Update Notice - Thank You for Your Love of the Game!
