⚠ This build has been uploaded for testing purposes only.



We are currently unable to fully separate and operate the release server from the test server. While the test server is running properly, the release server is not yet functioning.



The current build is playable, but all saved data is stored on our test server.

Please note that this data will be wiped in 3–4 days when we switch to the release server, which is scheduled to go live later this week.

We do not recommend playing during this period if you're looking for long-term progress.

Once the release server is available, we will post an updated announcement.

Thank you for your patience and understanding!