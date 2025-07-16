The new scene of Miaoqiu Garden has finally arrived! This update includes the previously inaccessible Rabbit Sister Garden and Roe Deer Mother Store, new white noise, and food cards with handbook tags. When manipulating the rabbit brother, you can preview the more complete form of the rabbit sister's garden in advance. The planner tag system is under testing. Cards will drop as the system is idle for a long time. The staff of the roe Deer Mother Store, Hua Hua, welcomes your arrival. However, since Roe Deer Mother is not around, you can't do any shopping yet. You can chat with her first, or it's also a good choice to pair it with a white noise that suits the night.