Welcome to version 1.2.0 of Dice or Die, an essential update marking a turning point in the game's development. This version brings the project closer to its final release with major technical improvements, new narrative content, and in-depth gameplay adjustments.



🔧 Engine Change & Optimizations

Complete migration to Unity 2021.

Significant performance improvements, notably through GPU optimization (vegetation instancing, asset loading, etc.).

Reduced loading times and improved overall stability.



🌄 New Environments

Visual and technical overhaul of several zones: lighting, vegetation, fog, sound ambiance.

Improved gameplay zone readability while preserving the strange, isolated atmosphere of the Dice or Die world.



📖 New Storyline & Narrative Structure

The story has been completely reimagined, with smoother progression, better coherence, and narration better integrated into exploration.

Revamped quests, enriched dialogues, clarified alternative endings.

Implementation of contextual narrative events tied to specific zones and and discoveries.



🏕️ Evolving Campsite

Introduction of an evolving campsite system.

Players can now upgrade their shelter (rest, storage, comfort), influencing mid-term survival chances.

Progressive visual impact reflecting the location's evolution throughout the game.



🎮 Gameplay Improvements

Major revisions to interaction and navigation mechanics.

Crafting, resource management, exploration, and feedback redesigned for a smoother, more intuitive experience.

Adjustments to animation timings, trigger zones, and action prompts.



🐞 Bug Fixes & Miscellaneous Adjustments

Numerous minor bugs fixed (translations, textures, UI, quest logic, collisions).

Better balancing of vital needs (hunger, thirst, fatigue, hope).

Improved zone detection for key transitions or events.



Thank you to all players who contributed to this evolution by sharing feedback on Discord, Twitter/X, and via the official website. Your input has helped Dice or Die reach a major milestone.



🧭 The final release is approaching… 🔥

