I made some layout changes to the dungeon in an update on 7/14, which included moving around some pits. Some people let me know that there was an invisible pit in a spot where a pit *used* to be. Turns out the way Webview2 saves data to cache, persistent objects in the game like pits still maintain their position if you've loaded a layout they're on -- even if they're no longer on that layout. This affected people who made their way through parts of the dungeon, then saved, took a break, updated the game, then continued. Pretty annoying. What's also annoying is that in order to fix this, I had to adjust the game to look for a new save slot on load. So everyone's save states are gone. I'm terribly sorry about that. But that's what playtesting with more than a couple people is for. This won't happen in the full game.



Anyway, this update also changes the Pot Lid into the Winged Boots to give player's that aren't as good at jumping over enemies another way to defend themselves. It consumes MP and takes an item slot, so you'll have to find a balance to when you want to use it to dash through enemies.



A larger update I have planned at some point in the future, probably several months from now, is going to move the Township between the swamp and forest, move the location to where you can learn about restoring spirit husks to before the Township (thus getting rid of the required stuff there), and expand on Mr. Akedo giving him his own large area and turning him into a side-villain like the Great Moblin. Some of the Kickstarter backer characters may even be held captive in his headquarters!