- マラソンマンッをやや弱体化
- 一部のボスの性能を少しだけ調整
- Slightly nerfed Marathon Man
- Made minor adjustments to the abilities of some bosses
- 마라톤맨을 약간 너프했습니다
- 일부 보스의 성능을 소폭 조정했습니다
- 略微削弱了马拉松健将
- 略微调整了部分Boss的性能
- 略微削弱了馬拉松健將
- 略微調整了部分Boss的性能
