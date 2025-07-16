 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19239928 Edited 16 July 2025 – 05:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- マラソンマンッをやや弱体化

- 一部のボスの性能を少しだけ調整

- Slightly nerfed Marathon Man

- Made minor adjustments to the abilities of some bosses

- 마라톤맨을 약간 너프했습니다

- 일부 보스의 성능을 소폭 조정했습니다

- 略微削弱了马拉松健将

- 略微调整了部分Boss的性能

- 略微削弱了馬拉松健將

- 略微調整了部分Boss的性能

Changed files in this update

Depot 3288461
  • Loading history…
