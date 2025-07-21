Updated title sponsor of the Brno Grand Prix
Updated the maximum number of laps for all Grand Prix in all categories
Fixed issue with the rear wheel of the MotoE spinning
Fixed rider finger animation on Moto3 bikes
Minor fixes on the results pages of the LiveGP Championship
