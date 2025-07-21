 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19239862 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:46:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated title sponsor of the Brno Grand Prix

  • Updated the maximum number of laps for all Grand Prix in all categories

  • Fixed issue with the rear wheel of the MotoE spinning

  • Fixed rider finger animation on Moto3 bikes

  • Minor fixes on the results pages of the LiveGP Championship

Changed files in this update

