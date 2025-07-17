Hello everyone,



We apologize for the delay in today’s maintenance.



As you know, we’ve prepared several events for you, including our special raffle.



Unfortunately, the event settings were not applied correctly, allowing players to collect rewards and use tickets before the game was officially back online.



This was not intended, and we need to reset the system before reopening the servers, which is taking longer than expected. In the meantime, we've also temporarily closed the event page.



We sincerely apologize for the unexpected extension and any inconvenience this may have caused.



Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this.