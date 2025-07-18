0.92.39 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

BUG Fixes:

Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances, the follow-up mission would not trigger after completing the 'Visit Treaty Port At Night' quest when inheriting a save file from demo.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking to pick up/quickly place cardboard boxes would cause their custom colors to disappear.

Fixed an issue where constructing resin collectors under certain conditions could cause abnormal save file loading issues.

Fixed some translation issues.

