18 July 2025 Build 19239780 Edited 18 July 2025 – 09:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.92.39 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

BUG Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances, the follow-up mission would not trigger after completing the 'Visit Treaty Port At Night' quest when inheriting a save file from demo.

  • Fixed an issue where right-clicking to pick up/quickly place cardboard boxes would cause their custom colors to disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where constructing resin collectors under certain conditions could cause abnormal save file loading issues.

  • Fixed some translation issues.

Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net

Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

