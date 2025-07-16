 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19239750 Edited 16 July 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We wanted to make this announcement today to apologize for the issues currently affecting both ARK: Survival Evolved as well as the ARK: Aquatica DLC.

*UPDATE*

We have enabled a public branch of the game that was the previous build before the update at launch (7/15). Players will be able to opt into that branch and continue to play A.S.E. pre-Aquatica release

The branch is called "preaquatica", in order to navigate to the branch:

Right Click ARK: Survival Evolved in your Steam Library -> Click Properties -> Betas -> Beta participation -> "preaquatica"

The branch is available for clients and dedicated servers. We will be working on fixing mods in the main branch in the coming days. If you are unable to see this branch, please restart/exit Steam.

Even if you have purchased Aquatica, you can use the branch to get back to the mods while we update!

If you haven’t purchased Aquatica yet, you can now launch the pre-Aquatica version to play with your existing mods.

Take advantage of the introductory Aquatica discount in the meantime — you can buy it now and play later once fixes have been made.

In order to properly address current issues, we are currently asking for reports of issues to be made in the proper Discord channel listed here: bug-reports-forum. The Official ARK: Aquatica Discord is currently being looked at as the primary source for gathering all issues.

We ask that players make sure to document bugs and be able to present them in a forum post on discord as accurately and well constructed as possible.

Community members are already contributing by forming active mod-tracking sheets as well as the Aquatica Discord staff team logging active issues. Please join us!

We ask for patience, collaboration and trust that fixes are coming to both ARK: Survival Evolved and ARK: Aquatica. We remain dedicated to making sure that ARK: Survival Evolved is celebrated for this 10 year milestone.

Changed depots in preaquatica branch

View more data in app history for build 19239750
