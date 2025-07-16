Hello everyone,
We wanted to make this announcement today to apologize for the issues currently affecting both ARK: Survival Evolved as well as the ARK: Aquatica DLC.
*UPDATE*
We have enabled a public branch of the game that was the previous build before the update at launch (7/15). Players will be able to opt into that branch and continue to play A.S.E. pre-Aquatica release
The branch is called "preaquatica", in order to navigate to the branch:
Right Click ARK: Survival Evolved in your Steam Library -> Click Properties -> Betas -> Beta participation -> "preaquatica"
The branch is available for clients and dedicated servers. We will be working on fixing mods in the main branch in the coming days. If you are unable to see this branch, please restart/exit Steam.
Even if you have purchased Aquatica, you can use the branch to get back to the mods while we update!
If you haven’t purchased Aquatica yet, you can now launch the pre-Aquatica version to play with your existing mods.
Take advantage of the introductory Aquatica discount in the meantime — you can buy it now and play later once fixes have been made.
Changed depots in preaquatica branch