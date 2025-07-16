Hello Everyone,

I wanted to give an update on the status of Everlife, what other games I am currently working on, and what you can expect from this game in the future. I've left you all in the dark for a while, and I wish to provide clarification for what is going on.

What will happen with Everlife immediately?

Chapter 2 is now free to play. As of 1.2.19, the chapter 2 content is included with the base game.

The DLC (The actual separate purchase) will eventually be delisted

The base game's store page has been updated with Chapter 2 content

Everlife will no longer be in "early access" (See below for details)

For the people who bought Chapter 2, I will seek to find a way for you to refund the DLC, similar to what happened with FNAF World. If you are concerned with how a refund would impact me, don't. I have never received a payment for Chapter 2, so please do not hesitate to get your money back (Once this option becomes open).

What is the current status of Everlife?

I've mentioned it briefly in the patch notes for 1.2.18, but Everlife is not currently in active development. Unfortunately, due to the game's mess of a codebase, its become impossible to actually finish the game. At the very least, its impossible to finish this version of the game (more on that in a bit)

What are you currently working on?

I have two different games currently in active development. One is a mobile puzzle game, and the other is a board-based fighting game. The mobile game is the currently prioritized project, and will be the next game released publicly. I cannot give a release date for the mobile game yet, since I learned my lesson on that front (cough Chapter 2 cough)

What are your future plans for Everlife?

For the time being, I am still developing the two aforementioned games. However, that doesn't mean I am permanently abandoning Everlife. I still care about this game, and I think it still has potential if I avoid the mistakes I made with the original version.

After the mobile game is completed, or after the board-based fighting game is no longer stuck in early development, I have plans to develop a remake of Everlife. This version would have a slightly different name, and be on a separate store page. When this remake is announced, the original version of the game will be denoted as "Everlife Classic". Due to this version of the game technically being shifted, this current version will no longer be in early access (effective immediately).

The remake will have a demo containing the levels from chapters 1 and 2, and would fully release once all 13 levels are completed.

Wait a minute, why are you creating a "remake" of an unfinished game?

The reason Everlife "needs" a remake is due to the fact that the codebase of the original version is completely unusable. Internally, the remake would seek to have better organization, so that the game's remaining levels can be developed faster. However, that's not the only reason for developing a remake.

A remake would give me a chance to fix a lot of things that I believe the original Everlife got wrong. I would like to put more effort into differentiating the game from its inspiration (Dark Deception), and improving the way the story is told throughout the game (as well as the way enemies are introduced). Additionally, it would give me a chance to improve other things, such as the graphics, music, and level design.

So, when is this remake going to be shown?

It might be a while before anything relating to the Everlife remake is shown. It has not even entered development yet, it has just been planned. I may begin development on it soon, but it will not become a priority until the mobile puzzle game has been completed.

Closing Thoughts

Although Everlife hasn't been in active development for a long time now, I still care about the game and its small group of players. I don't want to leave the people who cared about Everlife wondering why nothing has been said of it for months outside of the occasional fix. You guys deserve better than that, and you deserve to know about my plans behind the scenes. If you have any additional questions, please email me at masemaster2k@gmail.com

It might be a while, but Everlife will eventually return, better than ever. Until then, if you've never been able to play it, I hope you enjoy Chapter 2.

Thanks for reading! Love you all!

-MaseMaster2K Games