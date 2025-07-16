Hello everyone, here's the latest update announcement.
🧪 New Temporary Enhancement Objects
During combat, various temporary enhancement objects may appear at random.
These effects are removed once you return to the base.
🔧 Skill Enhancement Object
🧩 Temporary Feat Object
📚 Temporary Mastery Object
🎖️ Temporary Class Unlock Object
Experiment with different builds based on the rewards you gain during combat!
🎯 Feedback and Hit Effects Enhanced
📈 Improved Damage Display
When using elemental attacks, related icons will now appear alongside damage numbers.
💥 Improved Hit Effects
Damage received from enemy attacks is now more clearly indicated with better visual feedback.
🟢 Enhanced Ally Visibility
When battles become hectic, allies will now be highlighted in green for easier recognition.
❤️ Party HP Bar Position Adjusted
Party members’ health bars are now more visible during combat.
🎲 Improved Chaos Dice Animation
Dice effects and results are now displayed more clearly.
📊 Combat Summary UI Clarity Improved
Stats and rewards are now displayed in a more organized and readable manner.
⚖️ Class Balance Update
🛡️ Paladin & Hammerer: Damage coefficients for some skills have been adjusted for better combat balance.
🗺️ Roadmap
Apart from basic system adjustments, we are actively working on the game's ending and infinite mode.
We'll release them as soon as development is complete.
Thank you always for playing FINAL KNIGHT!
👉 Join our official Discord: https://discord.gg/6tm2Aa65p4
