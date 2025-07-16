A little patch focused on adding controller vibration and some gameplay improvements alongside input improvements:
- Added basic controller haptics
- Allow reloading to continue after a dodge
- Added Input queuing for reloading
- Added different colors for weapon pickups
- FIXED: Can see under the map at the elevator in Tiramisu
- FIXED: Invisible box on Tiramisu elevator
- FIXED: Shadows on Trucks level in Toronno Intro
- FIXED: You can immediately reload after firing now
- FIXED: Checkpoint on Trucks level in first Toronno chapter
Thanks for all of your feedback and bug reports thus far, keep 'em coming.
Changed files in this update