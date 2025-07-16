 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19239570 Edited 16 July 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

A little patch focused on adding controller vibration and some gameplay improvements alongside input improvements:

  • Added basic controller haptics
  • Allow reloading to continue after a dodge
  • Added Input queuing for reloading
  • Added different colors for weapon pickups
  • FIXED: Can see under the map at the elevator in Tiramisu
  • FIXED: Invisible box on Tiramisu elevator
  • FIXED: Shadows on Trucks level in Toronno Intro
  • FIXED: You can immediately reload after firing now
  • FIXED: Checkpoint on Trucks level in first Toronno chapter


Thanks for all of your feedback and bug reports thus far, keep 'em coming.

Changed files in this update

Thin Wick Content Depot 1612421
  • Loading history…
