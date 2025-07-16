Added basic controller haptics



Allow reloading to continue after a dodge



Added Input queuing for reloading



Added different colors for weapon pickups



FIXED: Can see under the map at the elevator in Tiramisu



FIXED: Invisible box on Tiramisu elevator



FIXED: Shadows on Trucks level in Toronno Intro



FIXED: You can immediately reload after firing now



FIXED: Checkpoint on Trucks level in first Toronno chapter



Hey everyone,A little patch focused on adding controller vibration and some gameplay improvements alongside input improvements:Thanks for all of your feedback and bug reports thus far, keep 'em coming.