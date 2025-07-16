 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19239562 Edited 16 July 2025 – 05:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(July 16th 2025)

This update focuses on adding passives and skills to all tulpas to differentiate them more from eachothers. There are still missing features I want to add such as placing mines and walls, but this is a big step forward. To compensate for the lack of new tulpas last update, I added 6 tulpas instead of the usual 3. I hope you enjoy this new version.

ADDITIONS

  • Tulpa : Added 6 new evolutions.

  • Tulpa : Added 14 new passives.

  • Tulpa : Added a massive amount of new skills.

  • World : Added a ton of new NPCs to fight.

  • World : Added more objects and images to the world to make it feel less empty.

  • World : Added particle effects to certain zones for the atmosphere.

  • UI : Added 2 new elemental backgrounds.

  • UI : Added notifications when you unlock new clothes or new skills.

  • Battle : Added new status effects such as Frostbite, Mark, Snare and more.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • UI : Improved the evolution animation.

  • UI : Improved nearly every species' description.

  • UI : Made some tooltips more readable.

  • AI : Enemies will now use status effect skills and heals.

  • AI : Tulpas are guaranteed to spawn with at least 1 damaging skill equipped, including starters.

BALANCE CHANGES

  • World : Tulpas will no longer chase you once your trainer is a certain level above them.

  • World : Moved the breeding CD and dresser around to be less tedious to find for new players.

  • World : One of the secret worlds spawn lampicks instead of snoofs now.

  • Battle : Trainers can only put 3 tulpas on the field at the same time.

  • Battle : Movement and skills now uses different points that you get at the beginning of your turn allowing you to move, attack and then move again in some cases.

  • Battle : Using summon and retrieve no longer ends your turn (or use a skill point).

  • Battle : Rebalanced every tulpa's stats to be less homogenous.

  • Battle : Rebalanced some elements, notably Insect to be less boring and weak.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed : Crash that would happen if you hovered the mouse over portraits while summoning.

  • Fixed : Bug where bosses would fail to spawn sometimes.

  • Fixed : Bug where holding the camera and entering the PC at the same time softlocked you.

  • Fixed : Bug where trainers would be missing when you challenge them again but not give up when you kill their last tulpa, softlocking you in battle.

Changed files in this update

