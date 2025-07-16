(July 16th 2025)

This update focuses on adding passives and skills to all tulpas to differentiate them more from eachothers. There are still missing features I want to add such as placing mines and walls, but this is a big step forward. To compensate for the lack of new tulpas last update, I added 6 tulpas instead of the usual 3. I hope you enjoy this new version.

ADDITIONS

Tulpa : Added 6 new evolutions.

Tulpa : Added 14 new passives.

Tulpa : Added a massive amount of new skills.

World : Added a ton of new NPCs to fight.

World : Added more objects and images to the world to make it feel less empty.

World : Added particle effects to certain zones for the atmosphere.

UI : Added 2 new elemental backgrounds.

UI : Added notifications when you unlock new clothes or new skills.

Battle : Added new status effects such as Frostbite, Mark, Snare and more.

IMPROVEMENTS

UI : Improved the evolution animation.

UI : Improved nearly every species' description.

UI : Made some tooltips more readable.

AI : Enemies will now use status effect skills and heals.

AI : Tulpas are guaranteed to spawn with at least 1 damaging skill equipped, including starters.

BALANCE CHANGES

World : Tulpas will no longer chase you once your trainer is a certain level above them.

World : Moved the breeding CD and dresser around to be less tedious to find for new players.

World : One of the secret worlds spawn lampicks instead of snoofs now.

Battle : Trainers can only put 3 tulpas on the field at the same time.

Battle : Movement and skills now uses different points that you get at the beginning of your turn allowing you to move, attack and then move again in some cases.

Battle : Using summon and retrieve no longer ends your turn (or use a skill point).

Battle : Rebalanced every tulpa's stats to be less homogenous.

Battle : Rebalanced some elements, notably Insect to be less boring and weak.

BUG FIXES