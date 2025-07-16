- Remastered and enhanced soundtrack audio on levels

- Music volume rebalanced

- Fixed crash when loading the game from the menu while using the motorcycle

- Fixed merchant inventory not updating after the first in‑game week

- Fixed technical problems in the day‑cycle system

- Revised certain character lines for better integration with upcoming story updates

- Level 'Village': added a checkpoint before the repair base

- Level 'Rail: Construction Site': added missing effects to the crane cutscene

- Level 'Arsarsk‑2 Bunker': added more environmental details and replaced elevator panel models

- Level 'Rail: Town Hall': added the Administrator's Assistant, to whom you can turn in Olga's quest

- Level 'Rail: Nikolaj's House': fixed bed interaction logic and Vera's letter sequence

- Level 'Swamp: Action Scene': general scene improvements, timing and camera adjustments

- Level 'Town Hall: Siege': improved performance and fixed enemy AI logic

- Increased chance of stealth detection by enemies when using the motorcycle

- Fixed possible crash caused by lingering cutscene objects during long play sessions

- Fixed incomplete reload animation/logic for the double‑barrel shotgun

- Fixed subtitle timing in in‑game cutscenes

- Improved landscape terrain on Act II and III levels

- Updated computer interface textures

- Retextured certain characters and improved their normal‑map quality

- Expanded descriptions for several quests

- Fixed various bugs, including regressions from the previous patch

🚨 A new game is required. If you'd like to skip ahead to a specific point, follow the instructions in the "_skip.txt" file in the game folder.