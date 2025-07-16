- Remastered and enhanced soundtrack audio on levels
- Music volume rebalanced
- Fixed crash when loading the game from the menu while using the motorcycle
- Fixed merchant inventory not updating after the first in‑game week
- Fixed technical problems in the day‑cycle system
- Revised certain character lines for better integration with upcoming story updates
- Level 'Village': added a checkpoint before the repair base
- Level 'Rail: Construction Site': added missing effects to the crane cutscene
- Level 'Arsarsk‑2 Bunker': added more environmental details and replaced elevator panel models
- Level 'Rail: Town Hall': added the Administrator's Assistant, to whom you can turn in Olga's quest
- Level 'Rail: Nikolaj's House': fixed bed interaction logic and Vera's letter sequence
- Level 'Swamp: Action Scene': general scene improvements, timing and camera adjustments
- Level 'Town Hall: Siege': improved performance and fixed enemy AI logic
- Increased chance of stealth detection by enemies when using the motorcycle
- Fixed possible crash caused by lingering cutscene objects during long play sessions
- Fixed incomplete reload animation/logic for the double‑barrel shotgun
- Fixed subtitle timing in in‑game cutscenes
- Improved landscape terrain on Act II and III levels
- Updated computer interface textures
- Retextured certain characters and improved their normal‑map quality
- Expanded descriptions for several quests
- Fixed various bugs, including regressions from the previous patch
🚨 A new game is required. If you'd like to skip ahead to a specific point, follow the instructions in the "_skip.txt" file in the game folder.
Changed files in this update