Patch Notes

July 16, 2025

1. Graphics Improvements

The following graphics have been improved:

Terrain : Dirt and water tile images

Some Field Objects : Village buildings, trees, and rocks

Some Item Icons: Stone, iron, and iron axe icons

2. Visibility Improvements

Fixed an issue where the values (such as health) of field objects were not visible when hovered with the mouse if they were obscured.

3. Title Screen Animation Added

The divine agent, who appears when the protagonist first opens their eyes, has been added to the center of the title screen to match the story. Fog has also been added to enhance depth and atmosphere.

4. In-Game Hotkeys Added

Hotkeys have been added to toggle UI windows:

Press I to open/close the inventory, C for the crafting window, and ESC for the menu.

5. Intro Scene Added

To enhance immersion at the start of the game, the divine agent’s voice is now shown as text. Press Spacebar to proceed or ESC to skip.

6. New Monster Added

Slime

Description: A small jelly-like creature that slowly moves and attacks.

Stats: HP: 3 Attack: 1 Drop Items: Viewable in-game



7. Village Generation Algorithm Updated

The building placement algorithm at the start of a stage has been changed.

Previously, buildings were placed completely at random. Now, buildings are placed around a central point to form a more natural village layout.