A new rhythm of battle for the master of swordplay—

A New Cadence in Swordsmanship

Ultimate Enhancement Magic MP Cost: 50 → 100



Ultimate Sword Magic Attack Power: 10 → 7



Sword Enhancement Magic Duration: 60 seconds → 30 seconds



We've implemented balance adjustments to bring greater tactical depth to Karina, the iconic close-combat archetype character. We're introducing a new mechanic called "The Breathing Rhythm of Draw and Sheath" to her previously unlimited sword techniques.Kalyna's sword attacks are now limited to a maximum of 4 consecutive strikes. After the fourth strike, she must sheathe her sword and charge for a moment before unleashing her next slash. This change shifts the focus from endless sword swinging to a more strategic interplay between offense and spacing. Players must now master the swordsman's sense of "timing" for a more tactical combat style.Magic Consumption and Balance OptimizationThese adjustments make magic management and timing crucial for Karina players. Whether to unleash a powerful strike or maintain sustained combat—situational judgment will now determine victory or defeat.This update isn't about weakening Kalyna, but rather providing a deeper combat experience. The tension of sheathing your blade, the anticipation of the next strike—forge new legends on the battlefield with the evolved Kalyna.