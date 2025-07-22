Hey everyone! The day is finally here, Grimshire is officially out in Early Access! We’ve been working on this cozy-but-grim little world for the past 3 years, and we’re super excited to finally share it with y'all.

There’s still a lot more we want to add, improve, and polish. Your feedback will help us shape the future of the game! Thank so much for being here whether you’ve been following since the start or just joined. We can’t wait to hear what you think.

A few important things I want to mention:

1) In the previous announcement for the release date drop I mentioned that the content offers about 20–30 hours but after doing a lot of beta testing, we found out it's more like 40-50 hours. Enjoy!



2) I'm sorry the old demo save files won't carry over into the full game. Too much has changed in the old save file structure. Note that any new save files created in the new demo version uploaded today (v0.22.8DEMO) will be compatible with the full game.

3) In early access, you can play throughout year 1, but your file will be stuck on Winter 28th once you get there. The day keeps repeating after you go to bed. We will be adding more content and story in the future.



4) The original soundtrack dropped on Steam today as well!



Grimshire v1.0 Roadmap These are the major things we're planning on adding to the game. This list does not include everything and is subject to change.