Another major update brings Tomb Explorer VR closer to Full Access, let's go! make a review and share to show support for this game.



This update brings Hydra serpent boss upgrade, revamped Petra revelation map, spider a.i upgrade, pistol upgrade with bullet tracers, Mayan Intro Map Polish and Maya guide polished and new expedition grouped level menu along with more features including Teleporting with item in hand, to prep game for a full release experience.



Save system implementation will be added in the coming updates as time permits on a level per level basis until all bugs are caught and polished.





New Major Features

Hydra Boss + Map Upgrade Polish

The Mayan Underground Map has been updated along with the massive Hydra Serpent Boss upgraded for full release. The map is now over 50% percent more optimized, smoother navigation, and objectives simplified. The experience is now steady action where you need to disarm the hydras shield and shoot it to take it down!

Spider AI Update + Pistol Update + Tracer Bullets.

The spiders have been upgraded to a more aggressive Attack behavior \[ they wont just flee after one hit anymore ] + hit reacts, sdfx, fx, etc ] and the pistol gets green emissive iron sight, smooth reload + projectile speed increase + tracer rounds to help with aiming.

New Menu upgrade - Expedition Areas + Tombs Of Fortune

The level menu has been upgraded to account for the enormous amount of maps available in the campaign. This makes it easier to navigate and offers players three ways to jump in and play through each Expedition Location. Tombs Of Fortune will be our new Challenge Maps Section focused on speed and offering leader boards to crown the top tomb explorer. Perhaps even prizes?

Petra Map Expedition Maps Revamped For Linear Experience

The Petra maps have been further optimized and revamped for linear navigation to help avoid confusion and simplify objectives. This makes the experience much more smoother. Also prepped for the incoming Petra Boss!

Mayan Intro Map Upgraded

The Lighting has been updated to account for medium settings with an improved shadow casting and optimization. + Maya \[ you guide ] has been upgrade with mouth morph targets and fixed hair shader. She looks gorgeous and realistic when she now looks at you. Just keeping up to date with the beautiful graphics customers expect from tomb explorer.

Player Teleport Feature Updated... \[ You can now teleport with items in hand ]

Future Updates

Save System Per Map Integration Tests

Petra Guardian Boss

New Tomb Challenge Map

Wish-list and follow the game on steam to keep up to date on progress!

Reach out or report bugs or suggestions below

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1969920/discussions/