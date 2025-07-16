 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19239271 Edited 16 July 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Restarting is recommended for this patch.

Changes

  • Reworked movement and Health costs.

  • Added the rest of the crops to the spawn logic (Oops)

  • Chests can now spawn on grass as well.

  • Caleb's shoes now require metal to break the sound barrier. You will still need plenty of sticks and slime to distribute the heat that is generated and avoid burns.

  • New meeting system for NPCs

  • Enemy Balance | Vision no longer scales with their power, should help avoid offscreen swarming.

    • All enemies now have a vision range of 7

    • All enemies now have an assist ally range of 5

  • Pressing the return to town button during combat is now possible and queues up your return to town.

  • New button to auto return at the end of run when the hero dies so you can queue up a return rather than worrying about your lovely graphs.

  • You can now hold to repeatedly purchase upgrades you can afford.

Minor Changes

  • Preferences are now saved when wiping

  • The reaper can now enter from the right as well!

Bugfixes

  • Invisible buttons no longer have shadows.

  • Mildred can now walk backwards.

  • Fixed shadow on the buffs display in run.

Backend

  • Caleb now targets any enemies who engage with him rather than ignoring them till they hit him.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3872271
