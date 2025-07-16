Restarting is recommended for this patch.

Reworked movement and Health costs.

Added the rest of the crops to the spawn logic (Oops)

Chests can now spawn on grass as well.

Caleb's shoes now require metal to break the sound barrier. You will still need plenty of sticks and slime to distribute the heat that is generated and avoid burns.

New meeting system for NPCs

Enemy Balance | Vision no longer scales with their power, should help avoid offscreen swarming. All enemies now have a vision range of 7

All enemies now have an assist ally range of 5

Pressing the return to town button during combat is now possible and queues up your return to town.

New button to auto return at the end of run when the hero dies so you can queue up a return rather than worrying about your lovely graphs.