Restarting is recommended for this patch.
Changes
Reworked movement and Health costs.
Added the rest of the crops to the spawn logic (Oops)
Chests can now spawn on grass as well.
Caleb's shoes now require metal to break the sound barrier. You will still need plenty of sticks and slime to distribute the heat that is generated and avoid burns.
New meeting system for NPCs
Enemy Balance | Vision no longer scales with their power, should help avoid offscreen swarming.
All enemies now have a vision range of 7
All enemies now have an assist ally range of 5
Pressing the return to town button during combat is now possible and queues up your return to town.
New button to auto return at the end of run when the hero dies so you can queue up a return rather than worrying about your lovely graphs.
You can now hold to repeatedly purchase upgrades you can afford.
Minor Changes
Preferences are now saved when wiping
The reaper can now enter from the right as well!
Bugfixes
Invisible buttons no longer have shadows.
Mildred can now walk backwards.
Fixed shadow on the buffs display in run.
Backend
Caleb now targets any enemies who engage with him rather than ignoring them till they hit him.
Changed files in this update