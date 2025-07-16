New Meat is now certified Positive on Steam, with ten reviews and counting! As a way of saying thanks, I've added ten new Curios to the game! Welcome to The Stay Positive Update!

What's it got?

10 New Curios!

That's right! Ten all-new Curios are waiting in the Meat Dungeon, and these are some of the wildest yet. Get a peek at upcoming bosses with the 8-Ball, turn extra keys into energy with the Practice Lock, or use the Bubblegum Wrapper to get extra special reward rooms at the cost of no healing springs.

A loose theme of these new Curios is one of trade-offs. Rather than just providing small, passive buffs, most of these new ones ask you to make some kind of trade-off for a much bigger bonus. My goal is for every Curio you pick up to change the way you play in some manner, and these new Curios really push that "game changer" angle farther than most.

And more...?

I also added some notable upgrades to a...secret mechanic with which some of you might be familiar. Unfortunately spoiler tags are being weird, so you'll just have to find it for yourself.

Or maybe it will find you.

...

Oh, and I fixed some spelling and collision things.

Anyway, enjoy the update!