🧟 New Monster Added: SeaGhosts
🌧️ New Weather: heavy rain and rough seas
💡 Visual Upgrade: enhanced post-processing and increased brightness
🛶 Improved Physics: better ferry buoyancy and floating platforms
💥 Fall damage is now active!
⏱️ Reduced ferry breakdown chance timing
🔊 Bodies now make impact sounds (better ragdolls)
Get ready for rougher waters and a more immersive horror experience!
Update 0.2.15 — New threats and improvements at sea!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update