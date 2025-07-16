 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19239102 Edited 16 July 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🧟 New Monster Added: SeaGhosts
🌧️ New Weather: heavy rain and rough seas
💡 Visual Upgrade: enhanced post-processing and increased brightness
🛶 Improved Physics: better ferry buoyancy and floating platforms
💥 Fall damage is now active!
⏱️ Reduced ferry breakdown chance timing
🔊 Bodies now make impact sounds (better ragdolls)

Get ready for rougher waters and a more immersive horror experience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3819591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link