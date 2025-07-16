🧟 New Monster Added: SeaGhosts

🌧️ New Weather: heavy rain and rough seas

💡 Visual Upgrade: enhanced post-processing and increased brightness

🛶 Improved Physics: better ferry buoyancy and floating platforms

💥 Fall damage is now active!

⏱️ Reduced ferry breakdown chance timing

🔊 Bodies now make impact sounds (better ragdolls)



Get ready for rougher waters and a more immersive horror experience!