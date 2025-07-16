I appreciate your patience while we flesh out the War Crimes system further. I spent some of today working on displaying news in the game when there has been updates because I realize that players oftentimes don't realize there's been an update or read patch notes...



Secondary entrances to all villages! Check your World Maps to find them Continuing my goal of giving everyone more paths to go around, I made some maps that now connect to secondary entrances which were previously only accessible from inside the villages.

Added UI Opening Animations

UI Windows like the inventory now have a quick split second animation when you open it.

Added News Popup on Main Menu When there is a new announcement or patch notes, a window will appear with the changelogs the first time you login to that update. After which, you can still access it with the news button at the bottom right of the main menu.