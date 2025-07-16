I appreciate your patience while we flesh out the War Crimes system further. I spent some of today working on displaying news in the game when there has been updates because I realize that players oftentimes don't realize there's been an update or read patch notes...
Content
Secondary entrances to all villages! Check your World Maps to find them
Continuing my goal of giving everyone more paths to go around, I made some maps that now connect to secondary entrances which were previously only accessible from inside the villages.
Features
Added UI Opening Animations
UI Windows like the inventory now have a quick split second animation when you open it.
Added News Popup on Main Menu
When there is a new announcement or patch notes, a window will appear with the changelogs the first time you login to that update. After which, you can still access it with the news button at the bottom right of the main menu.
Scroll wheel support added to Minimap
Using your mouse scroll wheel over the minimap now zooms in and out on it. Just like doing so on character previews in some other areas in the game allows for it.
Changes
Increased Jump Cooldown slightly
Just a slight increase
Killing players with Bounties is no longer a war crime (Pending server restart)
Improved Election UI Styling
Buffs of the same kind (eg. Burns I/II/III) will now replace existing ones if they are longer in duration (Pending server restart)
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where killing an NPC that had been attacked before but restored it's health was still giving credit to the first attacker
(Devs) Fixed Mission Objective Selection in Event Condition Editor
Fixed bug where if you had a mission somehow but are too low level, you couldn't complete it
Fixed Name Change item not allowing some special characters (Pending server restart)
(Hopefully) Fixed bug where some users with weird IP addresses couldn't use cash shop top up
Fixed bug where failing new mining mini-game would cause failure sound to spam
Fixed bug where Blessing UI would show -0 Minutes Remaining
Fixed Icon Artwork of Hoshi scarf being off center
