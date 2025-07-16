Hello stamp explorers!

A new update is here with important bug fixes and a stylish new feature:



🔧 Fixes

Fixed bugs related to rebuildable stamps, which could affect progression in reconstruction.



Corrected texts, translations, and some stamp images for better clarity and immersion.



New: Hide Stamps on Letters

You can now hide stamps on your letters by right-clicking on them!



Want to keep your letter clean or mysterious? Just right-click on a stamp to hide it.



To show it again, go to the stamp collection menu and right-click the specific stamp again.



*Note:

Hiding a stamp does NOT remove its points — it’s purely visual! Just for fun and style ✨



👉 Give it a try and see how your letters can look even better!



🏆 Coming Next: Achievements!

In the next update, we’ll be adding achievements to unlock as you play.

Stay tuned and keep collecting!



— The dev team 💌