 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19239033 Edited 16 July 2025 – 03:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello stamp explorers!
A new update is here with important bug fixes and a stylish new feature:

🔧 Fixes
Fixed bugs related to rebuildable stamps, which could affect progression in reconstruction.

Corrected texts, translations, and some stamp images for better clarity and immersion.

New: Hide Stamps on Letters
You can now hide stamps on your letters by right-clicking on them!

Want to keep your letter clean or mysterious? Just right-click on a stamp to hide it.

To show it again, go to the stamp collection menu and right-click the specific stamp again.

*Note:
Hiding a stamp does NOT remove its points — it’s purely visual! Just for fun and style ✨

👉 Give it a try and see how your letters can look even better!

🏆 Coming Next: Achievements!
In the next update, we’ll be adding achievements to unlock as you play.
Stay tuned and keep collecting!

— The dev team 💌

Changed files in this update

Depot 3838741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link