Our first update since the Early Access launch comes with some pretty major improvements. Performance has been greatly improved, we've reworked the balance of ascending, and we added some really nice new visual effects and fixed some others.

Performance

We've made some major changes to how some core bits are handled so you can rise much more efficiently now. There should be far fewer frame drops now, even during the most chaotic of events.

This has also opened the door to some new interesting mechanics that we are excited to implement now that we can put a ton more dust and trails on the screen at once, so keep an eye out for that in the near future.

Visuals

You will notice a few new juicy visual updates in this latest release. There is now (finally!) a visual effect for the magnet, that I think came out really well :). This should make it much more clear what the radius of the magnet is and when it is active, as well as where the Go Getter is most effective.

The trails have also received a major overhaul so they are much smoother and just generally nicer looking now, as well as much more efficient to render on the screen freeing up much more space for some future mechanics. The stars in the chaotic events that occur in space also now have some nice colorful wiggly trails.

Balance

After much deliberation we've decided that the mechanic that forces your height to reset on skill purchase, effectively making you go down, is simply too punishing and frankly disgusts us, so we've removed it entirely. After all this is Go Up! You are now free to Go Up, unrestrained by the burden of saving your Golden Dust for just the right moment. It's your dust and you need it now! Spend freely, and ascend to greater heights than ever before.