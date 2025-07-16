Version v1.1.0 Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

* Changed the default FPS cap to 60 (down from 144. This can be changed in the settings menu to 30, 60, 120, 144, 240, or unlimited if desired)

* Made it more clear that shaders are precompiled while in the main menu. Shader pre-compilation helps reduce and prevent in-game stutters when new effects are played. This can optionally be disabled in the settings menu

* Moved the note that indicates where the maintenance key is to a more noticeable spot