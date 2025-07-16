 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19238850 Edited 16 July 2025 – 03:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version v1.1.0 Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

* Changed the default FPS cap to 60 (down from 144. This can be changed in the settings menu to 30, 60, 120, 144, 240, or unlimited if desired)

* Made it more clear that shaders are precompiled while in the main menu. Shader pre-compilation helps reduce and prevent in-game stutters when new effects are played. This can optionally be disabled in the settings menu

* Moved the note that indicates where the maintenance key is to a more noticeable spot

Changed files in this update

Depot 2792501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link