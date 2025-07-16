Fixed an issue where the achievements for notes and interactions would not register as completed despite collecting everything
Adjusted text positions in the "phone scene" to make it more intuitive
Fixed some translation errors in Spanish
Resolved certain collision issues in the train environment
Added sprinting after completing the dialogue on the "Transition Bridge"
Added a manual interaction with the record player in the house to prevent players from unintentionally triggering a cutscene during exploration
General optimization
