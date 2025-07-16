 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19238848
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the achievements for notes and interactions would not register as completed despite collecting everything

  • Adjusted text positions in the "phone scene" to make it more intuitive

  • Fixed some translation errors in Spanish

  • Resolved certain collision issues in the train environment

  • Added sprinting after completing the dialogue on the "Transition Bridge"

  • Added a manual interaction with the record player in the house to prevent players from unintentionally triggering a cutscene during exploration

