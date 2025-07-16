Greetings Reagents,

We are deploying a small patch to fix some issues that have been reported since our latest update!



The issues our team has fixed in this patch:

Reverted matchmaking changes. No more trial fill option.

Increased Release Tokens granted.

Legacy Reborn Trophies will now be granted when you reach the required release count for players who released at least once prior to version 4.0. For example- if you release your Reagent 5 times before the 4.0 update, you only need to Rebirth and release 5 more times to acquire the Legacy 10 release Trophy. Those Trophies are granted automatically, no need to go through the task system. When completing the new Tasks for Rebirth, if you had never Rebirthed in the past or if you reached a certain point in your progress, you will obtain both the old and new Trophies as you keep releasing Reagents.



Fix the Ultra 2 variator not blocking some item variators from being picked. It's already limiting items enough as is.

Fix a focus issue when using a gamepad in the group options submenu.

If you experience any in-game issues feel free to join our Official 18+ Outlast Discord Server and create a ticket to speak directly with our support team. Thank you to everyone for taking the time to reach out to us with your issues and feedback on The Outlast Trials. Our team values your input and we look forward to getting better together!

See you all in the Sinyala Facility very soon,

- Team RB