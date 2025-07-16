 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19238799 Edited 16 July 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've identified a campaign softlock on Steamdeck/Linux caused by PhysX and the Shield enemies that resulted in bullets colliding with "nothing" in the air and playing "Hit" effects while dealing no damage. A fix has been submitted in this latest hotfix.

If anyone sees this issue after downloading the latest patch, please let me know! Thanks you!

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2644232
  • Loading history…
