I've identified a campaign softlock on Steamdeck/Linux caused by PhysX and the Shield enemies that resulted in bullets colliding with "nothing" in the air and playing "Hit" effects while dealing no damage. A fix has been submitted in this latest hotfix.
If anyone sees this issue after downloading the latest patch, please let me know! Thanks you!
07/15/25 - Steamdeck Softlock Hotfix
