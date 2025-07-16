 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19238746 Edited 16 July 2025 – 03:19:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • The unlock level for the second team has been adjusted to after clearing level 83;

  • Optimized the font display in the settings interface;

  • Added an auto-selling feature (unlocked after clearing level 34);

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue where some equipment could not be placed when dragged and transferred.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link