📋 Feature Adjustments:
The unlock level for the second team has been adjusted to after clearing level 83;
Optimized the font display in the settings interface;
Added an auto-selling feature (unlocked after clearing level 34);
🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed the issue where some equipment could not be placed when dragged and transferred.
Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.
