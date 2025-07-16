 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19238615 Edited 16 July 2025 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Strict Mode" for Blobber Controls -- Disable this to allow for forward movement while the camera is turning.
  • Fixed an issue with hue-shift not being applied to cursors in List, Templated List, and Compass List elements.
  • Fixed an issue with hue-shift not being leveraged in the engine and editor.
  • Fixed an issue with path-finding on edge cases.

