- Added "Strict Mode" for Blobber Controls -- Disable this to allow for forward movement while the camera is turning.
- Fixed an issue with hue-shift not being applied to cursors in List, Templated List, and Compass List elements.
- Fixed an issue with hue-shift not being leveraged in the engine and editor.
- Fixed an issue with path-finding on edge cases.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
