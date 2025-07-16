The following will be held from 07/16 (Wed).
- New Venus “Meg” added!
- “Wanna Slack Off Together?♥ (First Half)” starts!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Meg)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha (Cheongsam) ① & ②” starts!
- “Meg's Arrival Commemorative V Stone Pack,” “Meg's Welcome Present Set,” “Slacker Venus V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (TEC),” “Hopping Roulette” now on sale!
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Vintage Outfit Gacha (Tamaki)” ～ 2025/07/16 (Wed) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
Changed files in this update