Improvements:
Changed Handler’s Name to MAVERICK
Renamed AC313: Cult of the Sacred Seraphim to Pursuing the Cult
Added Option to Disable Monster-Induced Camera Shake
Increased Bandage Healing – Now restores 30 health and grants a +10 stamina boost.
Added Permanent Marker for Portal Site in FOB
Buffed Chupacabra
Reworked Consumable Item Values
Offline solo players now start with a free resurrection stone
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Issue Causing Permanent Aim After Auto Reload – Your arms can finally rest.
Fixed Items Potentially Falling Through Map While Crouched – No more vanishing gear.
Changed files in this update