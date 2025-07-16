 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19238559 Edited 16 July 2025 – 03:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Changed Handler’s Name to MAVERICK

  • Renamed AC313: Cult of the Sacred Seraphim to Pursuing the Cult

  • Added Option to Disable Monster-Induced Camera Shake

  • Increased Bandage Healing – Now restores 30 health and grants a +10 stamina boost.

  • Added Permanent Marker for Portal Site in FOB

  • Buffed Chupacabra

  • Reworked Consumable Item Values

  • Offline solo players now start with a free resurrection stone

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Issue Causing Permanent Aim After Auto Reload – Your arms can finally rest.

  • Fixed Items Potentially Falling Through Map While Crouched – No more vanishing gear.

