Improved the look and clarity of floating text feedback including adding text to indicate when the monster is acting first (TG-168)

Added a floating text message for when the player or monsters Parry (previously this would display as Miss) (TG-166)

Player DEF is directly subtracted from final damage output of monsters, incentivizing keeping your armour at level or better

Moved damage stat addition to the end of the formula, making it a linear increase in damage for points put into your primary damage stat\\

Updated damage formulas: the damage formula was not utilizing the player's damage stat effectively enough nor was it mitigating damage enough with DEF (TG-152)

XP and coins granted from Monsters and chests is otherwise unchanged

Loot Chests at the end of a hallway will be 5 levels higher than the player

Items dropped from monsters will be at most 3 levels higher than the player, regardless of what level the monster is

Speed (SPD) utilization in Parry, Evade, Block, and running away has been adjusted (TG-103)

Added hotkey for collecting all loot from monsters and loot chests (Space by default) (TG-142)

Added v-sync option in video settings (TG-147)

Added uncapped frame rate in video settings (TG-147)

The secondary attack button will be disabled if you do not have enough mana to use it (TG-154)

Adjusted the style and location of the Take All button for the Stash (TG-155)

Updated the value of starting items from 0gp to 1gp (TG-163)

Health and Mana potions will now display their heal amount on their item card tooltip (TG-160)