Enhancements
Speed (SPD) utilization in Parry, Evade, Block, and running away has been adjusted (TG-103)
Updated item generation rules:
Items dropped from monsters will be at most 3 levels higher than the player, regardless of what level the monster is
Loot Chests at the end of a hallway will be 5 levels higher than the player
XP and coins granted from Monsters and chests is otherwise unchanged
Updated damage formulas: the damage formula was not utilizing the player's damage stat effectively enough nor was it mitigating damage enough with DEF (TG-152)
Moved damage stat addition to the end of the formula, making it a linear increase in damage for points put into your primary damage stat\\
Player DEF is directly subtracted from final damage output of monsters, incentivizing keeping your armour at level or better
Added a floating text message for when the player or monsters Parry (previously this would display as Miss) (TG-166)
Added additional audio cues for the store (open, buy, sell) (TG-69, nice)
Improved the tavern layout to reduce required mouse movement (TG-170)
Improved the look and clarity of floating text feedback including adding text to indicate when the monster is acting first (TG-168)
Updated keybind hints to better support joypad hints (TG-175)
Quality of Life Updates
Added hotkey for collecting all loot from monsters and loot chests (Space by default) (TG-142)
Added v-sync option in video settings (TG-147)
Added uncapped frame rate in video settings (TG-147)
The secondary attack button will be disabled if you do not have enough mana to use it (TG-154)
Adjusted the style and location of the Take All button for the Stash (TG-155)
Updated the value of starting items from 0gp to 1gp (TG-163)
Health and Mana potions will now display their heal amount on their item card tooltip (TG-160)
Added visual effects and text callouts at the end of a level to draw attention to the player that they can either click the door to progress to the next hall, or click the stairs to delve lower to the next floor(TG-149)
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue that would prevent mana stealing when at full health (TG-80)
Fixed an issue with some icons layering above the pause menu (TG-145)
Fixed an issue with the loot collection not properly tracking in your journal (TG-150)
Fixed an issue with DEF not displaying correctly when you swap gear or upgrade items (TG-151)
Fixed a potential crash that could happen when opening the end of hallway loot chest would cause the player to level up (TG-161)
Fixed a dead zone in the middle of item slots that were not clickable on potions (TG-167)
Fixed an issue with the character nameplates in the tavern covering the selection rings on characters (TG-169)
Fixed an issue where the Uber Boss at the end of hallway 8 would not display the correct uber title (TG-171)
Known Issues
We are still tracking an issue that will occasionally allow Health and Mana globes to become unsynchronized with the current values.
