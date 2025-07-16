 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19238509
v0.9.3.0 ( July 16 - 2025)

  • First god stone interactions added

  • Fixing broken landscape dirt texture

  • Changed tree tint with new shading system for autumn season

