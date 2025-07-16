 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19238349
Bugs
- [b]Fixed running in place us infantry squads [/b](Luke)
- 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'destroyed_p' (Luke)
- unsupported operand type(s) for -: 'NoneType' and 'tuple' (Luke) -
- USFlamethrower now runs as single sprite (Luke)

