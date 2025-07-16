Major Update | Open World Test Part 2! -Foliage performance check.



Minor Updates 1. Main Menu Interactions

-Main Menu is now interactable with grips and trigger presses.

2. Character Skin

-Character Skin has been changed from Subsurface Profile to Default Lit.



Update Summary +Major Summary

-The open world is almost complete and meeting performance specs! Currently testing foliage performance from Steam. Next patch aims to add playable content to the open world expansion!



+Minor Summary

-Making the Main Menu more user friendly for people who prefer trigger interactions.

-Subsurface Profile shading has been causing rendering issues AND it takes up about 10% of my Graphical Performance Budget. I will explore other shading options for skin in future character appearance updates, but for now using Default Lit shaders solves the rendering problem and saves performance.



Dev Note Thank you Taylor for the feedback! Trigger interactions always bugged me, but as the VR standard I should be more inclusive, especially at the Main Menu. In future updates I will add adjustable button mappings, and alternate Player UI options for Wrist Mounted UI and Stationary UI. It is officially on my list!



While working on this next patch I am going to be putting more effort into marketing and community outreach. Multiplayer games are more fun and exciting when there are multiple players! Coding more content and progressing the game is important but so is building a player base.