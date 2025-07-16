Dear Adventurers,
We're excited to bring you new Gumballs, interface improvements, and a comprehensive set of bug fixes to enhance your dungeon-crawling experience!
v0.2.3 Patchnotes
Added the Eight Kinds of Beings Gumballs (6 units)
Added Diaochan Gumball, Wang Zhaojun Gumball, and Xishi Gumball
Added Gumball silhouette toggle (default off, can be enabled in System Settings. When enabled, silhouettes of unobtained Gumballs will appear in the Album)
Optimized the response area for special skills in the top-right corner of dungeons to prevent accidentally opening the settings menu
Optimized the World Tree interface and restored missing carpet elements
Fixed an issue where music and sound settings could not be saved under certain conditions
Fixed an issue where Annihilation did not benefit from damage amplification effects
Fixed an issue in Dracula's Castle where the \[Back in Time] skill could not be displayed when sliding through Special Spell pages
Fixed an issue where the Cursed Pendant would not trigger the Cursed Eye
Fixed an issue in Pirate's Port where using Portal of Earth after summoning the Kraken Captain would cause the Kraken Captain to disappear
Fixed an issue where entering an interlayer through Divine Dragon's wish on a BOSS floor, then exiting the interlayer, would trigger the Annihilation effect again
Fixed an issue in Spacecraft Ruins where the Enemy of the Machine's trait \[Mechanical Energy Field] calculated damage incorrectly when receiving magic damage with resistance
Fixed an issue in Chaos Abyss where players affected by the Old Days Dominator’s \[Nightmare]—which prevents HP recovery when Mental is below 50—were unable to cast Cure. (Note: HP recovery is still not possible when Mental is below 50)
Fixed an issue where the Rock Golem's \[Colossus' Asylum] provided immunity to all damage and debuffs, but could still be transformed into a Skeleton by Death Knight Gumball's Undead Contract
Fixed an issue where the Spell Book interface would display incorrectly after combining Elemental Balls
Fixed an issue in the Spell Book where spell class sorting would not work correctly when viewing spells by Rank
Join our Discord community to discuss the new Gumballs, share strategies, and stay updated on future content!
Safe adventures,
Kevin, Lesley and the Gumballs team
