 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19237911 Edited 16 July 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed bug with 2nd floor electronic locks breaking.
-Fix girl npc respawning
-Some camera angle edits
-Attempted to address projector slide bug, I cannot seem to replicate will require further testing.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3800671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link